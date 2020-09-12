Conor McGregor ‘Vigourously Denies Accusations’ After Arrest For Attempted Sexual Assault, Indecent Exposure

Conor McGregor was arrested in Corsica on Saturday and taken into police custody on suspicion of attempted sexual assault and indecent exposure, reports AFP.

Following the arrest, the local prosecutor’s office issued a statement: “Following a complaint filed on Sept. 10 denouncing acts that could be described as attempted sexual assault and sexual exhibition, Mr. Conor Anthony Mac Gregor [sic] was the subject of a hearing by the gendarmerie services.”

The statement offered no further details of the alleged acts committed by the 32-year-old UFC fighter.

McGregor responded by denying all allegations.

“Conor Mcgregor vigorously denies any accusations of misconduct,” reads a statement a rep issued to TMZ. “He has been interviewed and released.”

In June, McGregor announced his retirement from MMA fighting — the third time he’s made such an announcement in the past four years.