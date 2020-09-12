Ryan Reynolds Shares Pics Of Getting Tested For Coronavirus As ‘Red Notice’ Resumes Production

“Red Notice”, an upcoming Netflix action-comedy film starring Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, began shooting in Atlanta in January.

Production, however, was halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought film and television production throughout the world to a standstill.

With many productions now cautiously resuming, “Red Notice” is among those beginning to get back to work.

Reynolds shared some photos from the set of himself receiving a COVID-19 test.

“Back to work on #RedNotice,” he wrote in the caption accompanying the photos, which were taken by his wife, Blake Lively.

“The Covid Test is quick and easy,” he continued. “The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it’s over. No matter what you say to him, he won’t buy you dinner first.”

“Red Notice” follows a top Interpol agent (Johnson) as he hunts the world’s greatest art thief (Gal Gadot) with the help of the world’s most notorious con man (Reynolds).

In early August, The Rock shared a video announcing that he’d be back at work on “Red Notice” the following month.

As he wrote, the production would “provide the safest and most aggressive ‘quarantined bubble’ for our production crew as possible. I’m confident in our safety strategy and execution, but we’ll also be fluid and amenable to best practice changes on the fly.”

Meanwhile, just one month after posting that message, Johnson posted another to reveal that he, his wife and their two young daughters had all tested positive for COVID-19.

“I could tell you that this has been one of the most challenging and difficult things we have ever had to endure as a family, and for me, too, personally as well. And I’ve gone through some doozies in the past,” he he said, but assured fans he was “happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We’re on the other end of it, we’re on the other side. We’re no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy.”