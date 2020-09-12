Kelly Clarkson Tells Jimmy Fallon The Hilarious Way She Learned She Won An Emmy

Kelly Clarkson paid a virtual visit to “The Tonight Show” on Friday, where host Jimmy Fallon asked her about winning her first Daytime Emmy, taking the award for Entertainment Talk Show Host for “The Kelly Clarkson Show”.

Clarkson told Fallon that she’d been having a busy few weeks at the time, and was in the midst of playing with LEGOs with her kids when she received a phone call from her show’s executive producer “who just called me… out of nowhere.”

As Clarkson recalled, “she was like, ‘You’re the best host.’ I was like, I almost started crying. I was like, ‘Thank you so much! You are so nice… this is a kind thing to do, Alex, to just call someone and tell them they’re good at something. I needed that.'”

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Marks 18th Anniversary Of ‘American Idol’ Win: ‘It Changed My Life’

Clarkson, however, had no idea that she wasn’t just calling to offer flattery.

“She was like, ‘No, you won at the Emmys.’ And I was like, ‘What?!'” Clarkson added

In another part of the interview, Clarkson put her musical gifts to the test as she and Fallon played a game of “Different Tune”, in which they take turns singing the lyrics of a famous song to the tune of a different famous song. Watch: