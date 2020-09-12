Meghan Markle Marks First Anniversary Of Smart Works With Video Call

Meghan Markle is marking the one year anniversary of her Smart Works capsule collection.

As patron of Smart Works, which helps women get back into the workforce through professional advice and warbrobe, Markle designed a collection that included a white shirt, blazer, trousers, a dress and a tote.

The items were on sale for two weeks with a 1:1 model so for every piece purchased, another was donated.

RELATED: Netflix CEO Addresses Meghan Markle Acting Rumours

The Duchess of Sussex hopped on a call to honour the first anniversary of the sale, chatting with women who benefited from the line.

“People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it’s really not … all of that stuff is the exterior but it’s what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory. It’s the confidence, it’s what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with,” Markle said on her video chat from her Santa Monica home.

RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Asking Up To $1 Million For Speaking Engagements

She added, “As women so often it’s so easy to forget all of your skills and assets. Not that they’re not there, but you need someone to point them out for you and say, ‘yeah that’s right’.”

Markle asked the three ladies what the best piece of advice they have received, with one suggesting, “Believe in yourself.”

“That’s so true,” Markle responded.