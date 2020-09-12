John David Washington Moved Back With His Parents During Pandemic

John David Washington dropped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for a virtual visit with guest host Samuel L. Jackson to promote his new film “Tenet”.
During the interview, Washington discussed moving back in with his parents, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, during the pandemic.
“You really live in Brooklyn, but since the pandemic has happened you had to come back home. So you’re living in the house again, right?” said Jackson, who has known the actor since he was a child.
RELATED: John David Washington On His ‘Tenet’ Bromance With Robert Pattinson: ‘It Was Love At First Sight’
“Technically not anymore, but I was,” Washington replied. “I was in my old room.”
Knowing that his friend Denzel likes “some order in the house,” Jackson asked Washington if his dad made him do chores.
“I can’t believe we’re doing this right now,” Washington laughed. “There was a chore or two. My chore was to make sure I’m down for dinner in time.”
“That’s not a chore,” Jackson rebutted. “A chore is like sweeping the driveway, taking the garbage out, something to earn your keep.”
RELATED: John David Washington Talks Theatrical Release Of ‘Tenet’: ‘I’m So Excited About It’
“How about cooking?” Washington said. “There you go, I earned my keep that way.”
“I know you’re the grill master,” Jackson added. “You got mad, mad grill skills, I gotta say that.”