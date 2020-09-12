John David Washington Moved Back With His Parents During Pandemic

John David Washington dropped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for a virtual visit with guest host Samuel L. Jackson to promote his new film “Tenet”.

During the interview, Washington discussed moving back in with his parents, Denzel and Pauletta Washington, during the pandemic.

"You really live in Brooklyn, but since the pandemic has happened you had to come back home. So you're living in the house again, right?" said Jackson, who has known the actor since he was a child.

“Technically not anymore, but I was,” Washington replied. “I was in my old room.”