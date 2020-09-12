10-Year-Old Singer Charms ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judges With Zendaya Cover

By Brent Furdyk.

While “America’s Got Talent” heads toward its grand finale, on the other side of the Atlantic “Britain’s Got Talent” is in the midst of its own semifinals.

This week brought a stirring performance from 10-year-old singer Souparnika Nair, who took to the “BGT” stage to perform a cover of Zendaya’s “Neverland”.

After receiving thunderous applause from the virtual audience, the judges weighed in with praise for the youngster’s powerful voice.

“Wow! That was amazing. I love what you do, it’s so classic and beautiful,” said David Walliams.

“Hard work will pays off and I can tell you put so much into that,” Alesha Dixon added. “It just felt really natural. I felt the emotion. It’s not easy going first but you got up there and did an amazing job so well done.”

Fellow judge Amanda Holden agreed: “You were so composed, that was so confident and such a gorgeous performance,” she said.

Finally, Ashley Banjo offered his assessment: “That was so beautiful and that vocal was so precise for a 10-year-old it was pitch perfect.”

