Taylor Swift, Ryan Reynolds, Jesse Tyler Ferguson Respond To Fan Suggestion Of ‘Last Great American Dynasty’ Movie

After a fan made a suggestion to make Taylor Swift’s song “The Last Great American Dynasty” into a movie, the tweet quickly went viral.

The account suggested that Rebekah should be played by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds as Bill and Jesse Tyle Ferguson as in the role as the neighbour who, while Rebekah is “in a feud” with him, “stole his dog and dyed it key lime green.”

The “Modern Family” star first caught the tweet, adding, “Ok I’m avail for this.” He tagged Lively, Reynolds and Swift.

RELATED: Fan Designs Taylor Swift Amusement Park And It Is Gigantic

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Becomes Hits 6 Consecutive Weeks At No. 1, Ties Records Set By Whitney Houston & The Beatles

Referencing the lyrics, “The doctor had told him to settle down/It must have been her fault his heart gave out”, Reynolds quipped, “But Bill’s heart…?”

Then is was Swift’s turn who quoted another part of the song, writing, “not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen but… I LOVE THIS.”

not trying to be The Loudest Woman This Town Has Ever Seen™️ but… I LOVE THIS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 12, 2020

Swift is close with all of the stars mentioned, with Ferguson appearing in her “You Need To Calm Down” music video. The singer also had a hidden message on her track “Betty” off of folklore.

It was confirmed that the song was “named in part” for Reynolds and Lively’s youngest daughter. Their other two daughters, James and Inez, are also named in the song. In addition, James is featured in her song “Gorgeous”.