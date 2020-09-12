‘Britain’s Got Talent”s Honey And Sammy Cover Calum Scott For Emotional Performance

The “Britain’s Got Talent” semi-finals got emotional as mother/daughter duo Honey and Sammy performed.

The ladies picked Calum Scott’s “You Are The Reason” after previously receiving the Golden Buzzer from judge Amanda Holden.

Dressed in gold to match the glittering stage, the singers gave it their all.

RELATED: 10-Year-Old Singer Charms ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judges With Zendaya Cover

“You really did shine tonight. Your story and your chemistry and everything you’ve been through together I think has made this moment perfect,” Holden told them afterwards. “The harmonies were gorgeous, you both look fantastic and I couldn’t be prouder. You did a really, really good job.”

Diversity’s Ashley Banjo, who is standing in for Simon Cowell, added, “This is what it’s all about, here you are standing next to each other singing your hearts out, it was lovely to watch.”

RELATED: Diversity Brings Everyone To Tears On ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ With Powerful Dance Inspired By Black Lives Matter

And both David Walliams and Alesha Dixon also had praise for them, with Dixon saying it is a “dream” to sing with her daughter one day.

During their audition back in April, Honey told the judges that she signed her and her mom up as a surprise and only had just told her mom they would be taking part. Sammy was diagnosed with cancer a few years earlier and Honey thought that being on stage with her mom “is the best thing that’s ever happened to me.”