Chris Evans Accidentally Leaks NSFW Picture, Brother Scott & Mark Ruffalo Respond

Chris Evans had the best intentions when he shared a cute video with his fans but it quickly went horribly wrong.
The “Captain America” star set out to post a video of him playing “Heads Up” with his friends but when the video ended and went back to his gallery, it was a different head that appeared on his preview.
Among the pictures and videos was one of his “big Mack truck”, as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion would put it.
Another picture of himself has the caption “Guard your p***y”.
Evans quickly realized his mistake and deleted the story but not before the Internet caught on.
Evans’ “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo responded to the leak.
“Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,” he tweeted.
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020
Meanwhile, Evans’ actual bro, Scott Evans couldn’t help himself, tweeting, “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?”
— Scott Evans (@thescottevans) September 13, 2020
While ET Canada won’t share the image, here is some of the reaction to the photos on Twitter:
the marvel cast watching chris evans’ instagram story this morning pic.twitter.com/UpmFDXOzkb
— 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) September 12, 2020
chris evans leaking chris evans nudes is the highlight of my saturday
— Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) September 12, 2020
me finding out why chris evans is trending pic.twitter.com/5pE6xw26lc
— Gabe 🏳️🌈 🌿 (@gabedoesart) September 12, 2020
Chris Evans right now: pic.twitter.com/wINkGm0PmX
— Saf⚡️ (@safsrage) September 12, 2020
anthony mackie calling chris evans pic.twitter.com/YWIiDhntgn
— 🌪 (@505VIBEZ) September 12, 2020
Evans has not commented on the leak, nor has his rumoured girlfriend Lily James, who everyone should be congratulating right now.