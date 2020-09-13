Chris Evans Accidentally Leaks NSFW Picture, Brother Scott & Mark Ruffalo Respond

Chris Evans had the best intentions when he shared a cute video with his fans but it quickly went horribly wrong.

The “Captain America” star set out to post a video of him playing “Heads Up” with his friends but when the video ended and went back to his gallery, it was a different head that appeared on his preview.

Among the pictures and videos was one of his “big Mack truck”, as Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion would put it.

Another picture of himself has the caption “Guard your p***y”.

Evans quickly realized his mistake and deleted the story but not before the Internet caught on.

Evans’ “Avengers” co-star Mark Ruffalo responded to the leak.

“Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Evans’ actual bro, Scott Evans couldn’t help himself, tweeting, “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss?”

While ET Canada won’t share the image, here is some of the reaction to the photos on Twitter:

the marvel cast watching chris evans’ instagram story this morning pic.twitter.com/UpmFDXOzkb — 𝓪𝓁𝒾𝒶𝓈 (@itsjustanx) September 12, 2020

chris evans leaking chris evans nudes is the highlight of my saturday — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) September 12, 2020

me finding out why chris evans is trending pic.twitter.com/5pE6xw26lc — Gabe 🏳️‍🌈 🌿 (@gabedoesart) September 12, 2020

anthony mackie calling chris evans pic.twitter.com/YWIiDhntgn — 🌪 (@505VIBEZ) September 12, 2020

Evans has not commented on the leak, nor has his rumoured girlfriend Lily James, who everyone should be congratulating right now.