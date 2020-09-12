‘BGT’ Faces Backlash For Joke About Death During The Pandemic

Church Minister Allan Finnegan’s jokes on “Britain’s Got Talent” missed the mark.

During Saturday’s semi-finals, Finnegan received backlash for joking about death in the middle of a pandemic.

“Just before Christmas my only uncle passed away, God rest his soul and well… I had him in the Secret Santa so every cloud, saved me 20 quid that did,” he quipped.

He also joked about forgetting the deceased’s name during a funeral.

“‘I forgot to put the deceased’s name down on my notes, I think it’s Hilda but I can’t be sure, the next minute it feels like a game of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’,” Finnegan said.

“I’d have loved to have gone 50/50 or phone a friend – I am just glad it wasn’t ‘Deal Or No Deal’, I wasn’t going to open that box for no offer.”

The judges were on the fence with Ashley Banjo saying, “You had some good moments, but halfway through it lost me, I don’t think it landed and hit as much as you wanted it to.”

Twitter was not impressed, slamming producers for allowing such jokes as the world suffers from mass COVID-19 deaths.

did anyone else think the vicar on #bgt should not of been telling jokes about death during a pandemic or is it just me being fussy — nicola (@vintagecpk) September 12, 2020

Don't think making jokes about death and funerals is funny tbh. Liked him before these jokes. #bgt #BritainsGotTalent — Amy Joanne. (@AmyJoanne__) September 12, 2020

Bad on @BGT making fun of death, from a vicar as well — Gary Bannister (@hamlett44) September 12, 2020