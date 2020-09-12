Hilaria Baldwin Will ‘Block’ People With ‘Negative’ Comments On Social Media

Days after welcoming her fifth child with Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin isn’t putting up with “negativity”.

The fitness expert revealed in a post that she will be blocking people with “opinions” on her family.

“Let me be really clear about something: I will post here and there about how we are doing. If you send me a comment telling me how much to post or how little, I will just block you,” she wrote.

RELATED: Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Welcome Baby No. 5, Share Adorable Name

“I’m not interested in those opinions,” she continued. “5 kids in, we are happy, healthy, bonded, tired, busy, but blessed.”

Hilaria said that she won’t tolerate “negative” comments any more.

“[Posts] from here will hopefully just be babies and silliness and love,” she added in the caption.

Alec praised his wife’s comments, adding, “I am proud of you that you posted this. The content of this page is determined by you and you alone. And NO ONE has better instincts about the public/private wall than you. Those who visit these sites to express their harsh judgments and insinuate how you should conduct yourself deserve one policy. Block them. This is not a debate.”

On Sept. 9, Alec and Hilaria announced they welcomed a son, Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin, into the world.

RELATED: Ireland Baldwin Attacked And Robbed By ‘Desperate’ Woman

The couple is already parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 2. Alex is also dad to Ireland, 24, who he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger.