Kate Middleton Includes Photo Of BLM Protester In Preview Of ‘Hold Still’ Photography Exhibit

Kate Middleton has frequently showcased her skills as a photographer, sharing photos she’s taken of husband Prince William and all three of their children.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s passion for photography has led her to launch an ambitious community-based project for Britain’s National Portrait Gallery: her Hold Still initiative, inviting members of the public to share photos they’ve taken during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to create a digital exhibition that creates a photographic look at the U.K. during the singularly unique year that is 2020.

Earlier this month, Duchess Kate and a panel of five judges whittled down more than 31,000 photos submitted as they undertook the daunting task of choosing the top 100.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Shares Pics From Her ‘Hold Still’ Pandemic Photo Project

With the exhibition set to debut on Monday, Sept. 14, on Sunday the 13th she took to Instagram to share a sneak peek at some of the photos that will be included.

Among the photos teased are shots of healthcare workers, a newborn baby, a child in a supermarket shopping cart in front of rows of empty shelves and a Black Lives Matter protester.

“I’ve been so overwhelmed by the public’s response to Hold Still, the quality of the images has been extraordinary, and the poignancy and the stories behind the images have been equally as moving as well,” said the duchess of the project.

“So I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone who has entered and taken part. And a big thank you to my fellow judges. I hugely appreciate the time and dedication that they have shown towards the project.'”