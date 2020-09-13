Kelly Clarkson Opens Up About Divorce, Admits Her Life Has Been ‘A Little Bit Of A Dumpster’

Kelly Clarkson sat down for a virtual interview with Willie Geist on “Sunday Today”, with the singer and Emmy-winning talk show host opening up about her recent split from husband Brandon Blackstock.

As she told Geist, the past few months haven’t been particularly pleasant ones.

“I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster… personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months,” she told Geist.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Says She Can’t Be ‘Truly Open’ About Brandon Blackstock Divorce

“I’ve been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don’t know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved,” she continued.

For Clarkson, that “outlet” is her forthcoming album, which she said will reflect what she’s gone through as her seven-year marriage came to an end.

“This’ll probably be the most personal one I’ve ever released,” she admitted. “And the whole record is basically every emotion you experience from the beginning of a relationship to the end of what it is now or where it is now, and it’s been very therapeutic for me.”

She added: “It’s very honest. There’s one that my kids sing in the car. I’m going through mixes, and I’m just, like, ‘This is weird.’ Like, it’s your relationship. I’ve never written about my life to where my kids are singing along.”

The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host also told Geist that she was so focused on her personal life that she didn’t realize she’d won a Daytime Emmy for the Entertainment Talk Show Host.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Tells Jimmy Fallon The Hilarious Way She Learned She Won An Emmy

“I totally forgot that the Emmys were on. I’m sitting there playing with LEGOs with my kid. My executive producer Alex calls me and is, like, ‘You are the best host.’ And I was, like, ‘Thank you,’” she recalled.

“And I was having kind of a hard week, and I literally almost started crying, because I was like, ‘This is just the nicest thing to call someone out of nowhere and just be kind.’ And she was, like, ‘No, no, no, no. You won the Emmy for outstanding…’ and I was, like, ‘What?!’” added Clarkson.