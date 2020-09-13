‘Parks And Recreation’ Cast Reuniting A Second Time For Democratic Fundraiser

The Democratic Party is focusing considerable efforts on the state of Wisconsin, one of the key battleground states in the upcoming presidential race.

Given that the last two Republicans in the White House lost the popular vote but won presidency via the electoral college, winning Wisconsin is seen as key for supporters of candidate Joe Biden.

Last weekend, the cast of “The Princess Bride” staged a special virtual reunion in order to raise money for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, and now the cast of “Parks and Recreation” is staging a similar reunion.

In an Instagram post, cast member Aubrey Plaza shared that she and former “Parks and Rec” co-stars Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Retta, Adam Scott and Jim O’Heir will be joined by series creator Mike Schur and some “special guests” for a town hall fundraiser.

In the spring, the “Parks and Rec” cast reunited for an NBC reunion special, reprising their roles to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

“Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money,” said executive producer Michael Schur of the previous reunion, which raised more than $2.8 million.

“I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes,” he added. “Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”