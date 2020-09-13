Perfume Brand Jo Malone ‘Deeply Apologizes’ To John Boyega For Cutting Him Out Of Commercial

U.K. perfume brand Jo Malone is issuing an apology to actor John Boyega.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Star Wars” actor had been named the company’s global ambassador last year.

As part of the gig, Boyega appeared in a personal video for the brand, dubbed “A London Gent”, which he also conceived and directed.

However, controversy ensued when it was discovered the brand reshot Boyega’s video for the Chinese market, replacing him with Chinese actor Liu Haoran.

As a result, not only was Boyega cut out of his own video, the new version then featured a complete absence of Black people.

Meanwhile, THR reports that Boyega “wasn’t made aware of the new commercial’s production, and only found out after it was put on Twitter.”

In the face of backlash, Jo Malone is apologizing to Boyega.

“We deeply apologize for what, on our end, was a mistake in the local execution of the John Boyega campaign,” Jo Malone London said in a statement sent to THR. “John is a tremendous artist with great personal vision and direction. The concept for the film was based on John’s personal experiences and should not have been replicated.”

In addition, the company also apologized to Haoran, who was not involved in the “concepting” of the campaign.

“While we immediately took action and removed the local version of the campaign, we recognize that this was painful and that offense was caused,” it added. “We respect John, and support our partners and fans globally. We are taking this misstep very seriously and we are working together as a brand to do better moving forward.”

Boyega has yet to comment on the controversy.