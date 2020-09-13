Taylor Swift To Perform At ACM Awards, First Country Music Award Show Performance In 7 Years

Taylor Swift will be performing at the upcoming ACM Awards, marking the first time in seven years that she’s performed at a country music award show.

According to a press release issued on Sunday, Swift — who already has nine ACM Awards on her shelf — will be performing “betty” from her new album folklore, with the performance to take place on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry House.

Bout to show up at your party @ACMawards 😺 pic.twitter.com/ekNJfv4hci — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 13, 2020

This year’s ACMs ceremony was originally scheduled to take place in April, but was delayed due to the pandemic.

Instead of a traditional show, awards will be presented virtually, while socially distanced performances will take place at three iconic Nashville venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and the famed Bluebird Cafe.

In addition to Swift, other scheduled performers for the 55th annual ACM Awards include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Riley Green, Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton featuring Gwen Stefani, Tenille Townes, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Trisha Yearwood and more to be announced.

Keith Urban is host of this year’s awards, which airs Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.