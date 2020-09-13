Cam Newton Honours Chadwick Boseman With Wakanda Forever Salute After His 1st Touchdown For The Patriots

By Brent Furdyk.

AP Photo/Steven Senne
Cam Newton just scored his first touchdown as a member of the New England Patriots, and used the occasion to pay tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last month at 43 after waging a secret battle with colon cancer.

On Sunday, Newton made his debut with the Patriots, and in the opening minutes of the second quarter made his first touchdown since joining the team.

Once in the endzone, Newtwon spiked the ball and then followed up by folding his his arms across his chest in the Wakanda Forever salute, made famous by Boseman in “Black Panther”.

Check out a sampling of how fans on social media reacted to Newton’s touchdown tribute.

