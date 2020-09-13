Cam Newton Honours Chadwick Boseman With Wakanda Forever Salute After His 1st Touchdown For The Patriots

Cam Newton just scored his first touchdown as a member of the New England Patriots, and used the occasion to pay tribute to actor Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last month at 43 after waging a secret battle with colon cancer.

On Sunday, Newton made his debut with the Patriots, and in the opening minutes of the second quarter made his first touchdown since joining the team.

Once in the endzone, Newtwon spiked the ball and then followed up by folding his his arms across his chest in the Wakanda Forever salute, made famous by Boseman in “Black Panther”.

Check out a sampling of how fans on social media reacted to Newton’s touchdown tribute.

Cam Newton looking awesome, scores first TD for Patriots, signals Wakanda Forever! Count me in! — Joseph Barri (@JoeBarri) September 13, 2020

#CamNewton after his 1st TD .. #WakandaForever It was a great way to show love to #ChadwickBoseman pic.twitter.com/xoVZOWXzdp — BOSTON ENVY (@Wtfenway94) September 13, 2020

How respectful of Cam Newton to honor Chadwick Boseman!!! #WakandaForever #Patriots — Austin (@Austin12324) September 13, 2020

Cam Newton era begins in NE with the Wakanda Forever tribute. Love to see it. pic.twitter.com/zr53rHBR1M — champurrado papi (@actualjerk) September 13, 2020

CAM NEWTON WITH THE WAKANDA FOREVER IN THE ENDZONE BABY I AM IN LOVE — MARKEY {AND} RIOT (@javontesinferno) September 13, 2020