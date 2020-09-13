Sponsors Dump ‘Big Brother’ Star Nicole Franzel After Mockery Of Autistic Co-Star

By Brent Furdyk.

CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
CBS 2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

“Big Brother” fan favourite Nicole Franzel has fallen out of favour with two sponsors after some insensitive comments she made were highlighted on social media.

While viewers of the current “all-stars” season wouldn’t have seen it on television, the live feed featured footage of Franzel and Dani Briones discussing their co-star Ian Terry, who has been candid about being on the autism spectrum.

RELATED: Bayleigh Dayton Addresses Fight With Christmas Abbott, Playing ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ In The Era Of BLM Movement

During the conversation, the women were discussing Terry’s habit of rocking back and forth as a way of calming himself. “I can’t even look at him sometimes because his constant movement. It stresses me out,” said Briones, with Franzel aggreing.

The conversation turned to mockery when Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott entered the conversation, when Garrett mocking Terry with the catchphrase from “The Shining,” joking “Red rum.”

Then Garrett joked about having a nightmare in which Terry is standing above him, rocking back and forth, eliciting laughter all around.

Fans who saw the footage contacted companies that were in sponsorship deals with Franzel, Olay skincare and the Chateau Ste. Michelle winery.

Both companies responded, with Olay stating, “We no longer have a business relationship with this person and have no plans for future work together,” adding, “we do not support the behaviour displayed by this person.”

The winery responded similarly, claiming the company “took immediate action” and then “decided to end our collaboration now and in the future. We do not tolerate or condone discrimination or bullying of any kind.”

Franzel has yet to respond to the controversy.

Meanwhile, evicted Houseguests Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha called out their co-stars on Twitter.

“Big Brother: All-Stars” airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP