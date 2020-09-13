Sponsors Dump ‘Big Brother’ Star Nicole Franzel After Mockery Of Autistic Co-Star

“Big Brother” fan favourite Nicole Franzel has fallen out of favour with two sponsors after some insensitive comments she made were highlighted on social media.

While viewers of the current “all-stars” season wouldn’t have seen it on television, the live feed featured footage of Franzel and Dani Briones discussing their co-star Ian Terry, who has been candid about being on the autism spectrum.

During the conversation, the women were discussing Terry’s habit of rocking back and forth as a way of calming himself. “I can’t even look at him sometimes because his constant movement. It stresses me out,” said Briones, with Franzel aggreing.

The evil step sisters moved their target to Ian rocking too much for their liking. 🙄😡 #BB22 pic.twitter.com/9OGIMxe9xk — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom13) September 9, 2020

The conversation turned to mockery when Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott entered the conversation, when Garrett mocking Terry with the catchphrase from “The Shining,” joking “Red rum.”

Then Garrett joked about having a nightmare in which Terry is standing above him, rocking back and forth, eliciting laughter all around.

Memphis talks about Ian rocking and stressing him out #bb22 pic.twitter.com/jabaHw2ILe — bb clips + caps (@clips_bb) September 9, 2020

Fans who saw the footage contacted companies that were in sponsorship deals with Franzel, Olay skincare and the Chateau Ste. Michelle winery.

Both companies responded, with Olay stating, “We no longer have a business relationship with this person and have no plans for future work together,” adding, “we do not support the behaviour displayed by this person.”

We no longer have a business relationship with this person and have no plans for future work together. We have zero-tolerance for bullying and we do not support the behavior displayed by this person. — OLAY (@OlaySkin) September 10, 2020

The winery responded similarly, claiming the company “took immediate action” and then “decided to end our collaboration now and in the future. We do not tolerate or condone discrimination or bullying of any kind.”

Our connection with Nicole was made prior to her joining the current show. We took immediate action to review once we learned of the situation & have thus decided to end our collaboration now and in the future. We do not tolerate or condone discrimination or bullying of any kind. — Chateau Ste. Michelle (@SteMichelle) September 11, 2020

Franzel has yet to respond to the controversy.

Meanwhile, evicted Houseguests Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha called out their co-stars on Twitter.

Instead of laughing they should be standing up for Ian. He has a disability 😐 https://t.co/4Vwpusq4Wv — Janelle Pierzina (@JanellePierzina) September 10, 2020

Thank you for posting this. People on the spectrum are some of the best our society has to offer. I’m mortified by the actions of these Big Brother houseguests. Before leaving I reminded Ian to never let anyone laugh at him. Ever. Period. #BB22 https://t.co/fPmNRDgXWI — Kaysar Ridha (@KaysarRidha) September 10, 2020

“Big Brother: All-Stars” airs Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.