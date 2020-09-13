Big Sean’s ‘Detroit 2’ Takes Billboard 200 Top Spot From Taylor Swift

Big Sean has landed his third No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Detroit 2 debuted at the top of the list with 103,000 equivalent album units, removing Taylor Swift’s folklore.

Folklore, which held the top spot for six weeks, now is at No. 5.

His other two No. 1 albums are I Decided (2017) and Dark Sky Paradise (2015).

Detroit 2 follows his Big Sean’s 2012 mixtape Detroit.

Pop Smoke’s Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon holds the No. 2 spot, with No. 3 being taken by Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die.