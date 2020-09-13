Jerry Seinfeld Teams With NY Senator Chuck Schumer To Promote Save Our Stages Act

Jerry Seinfeld paid a visit to the Gotham Comedy Club in New York City, where he was joined by New York’s Senator Chuck Schumer.

The pair weren’t there for a standup performance — the famed NYC comedy club has been closed since March due to the COVID-19 — but to promote the Save Our Stages Act, a new bill that Schumer has introduced in Congress that will provide $10 billion in funding to keep comedy clubs and other live entertainment venues afloat during these uncertain times.

“New York is so special for performers,” Seinfeld said. “When you come into Manhattan as a performer, and you stand in front of New York audiences, you find out if you’re good enough to have a career in the arts. There’s no question in my mind that New York audiences made me good enough to go out into the country and perform.”

“They say ‘All the world’s a stage,’ but New York City’s are the spotlight, and we have to save them,” added Schumer. “Independent venues, like Gotham Comedy Club, performance pubs, concert halls and more are the beating heart of New York City’s cultural life and a driving force of the larger New York economy. These local businesses were among the first to shut down at the start of the pandemic, are struggling to stay afloat, and will be among the last to reopen.”

Meanwhile, Schumer couldn’t help himself from attempting a little standup comedy while onstage. In the video above, Schumer kicks things off with a story about a kleptomaniac woman who’s brought before a judge — with a chuckling Seinfeld cracking up as he explains Schumer’s punchline to the audience.