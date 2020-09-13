Rachael Ray Shares Heartbreaking Footage From The Fire That Destroyed Their Home

Rachael Ray is sharing never-seen-before footage of the fire that destroyed their home.

Ahead of the season premiere on Sept. 14, the chef and television host gave a preview of the show which will bring viewers inside the fire that destroyed her upstate New York home.

“We watched our house burn in an hour. It was blood-curdling, chilling from head to toe,” she said in one clip.

“On August 9th, my house burned. 15 years of memories, 40 years of notebooks, drawing, thoughts, my life’s work,” Ray wrote in another post. “In the years that I lived here, I learned an awful lot. In the few weeks since it burned, I think I’ve learned even more. Today, we’re going to share what’s left of our home.”

Another video demonstrated the aftermath of the fire.

Season 15 of “The Rachael Ray Show” premiers on Global on Sept. 14 at 11 am.