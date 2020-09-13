Kim Kardashian Defends Skims Maternity Solutionwear Against Backlash

Kim Kardashian is defending her Skims Maternity line against backlash.

On Sunday, the reality star turned shapewear mogul turned to Twitter to address the comments slamming the company for creating “maternity solutionwear”, clarifying the line is “not to slim but to support.”

“If you haven’t been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it’s like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women,” she wrote.

Kardashian further explained that “the belly part doesn’t slim your belly”, but the rest of the garment provides support for the “uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back.”

Another product in the line is leggings which include “compression” to assist with “swelling”.

“It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean,” the mom of four said.

Kardashian concluded, “We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself. Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after.”

Kardashian’s comments were then flooded with messages from other moms and moms-to-be who expressed the need for such wear mostly due to round ligament pain and sciatica pain.

“I’m sure everyone who was complaining has never been pregnant,” wrote one person.

The Skims Maternity line will be released on Sept. 16 and comes in nine different colours.