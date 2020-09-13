Colin Kaepernick Calls Out NFL For Their ‘Propaganda’

As the NFL season gets underway, teams have been staying in the locker room for the National Anthem and been holding moments of unity for the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, Colin Kaepernick, who first protested police brutality in 2016, and was shunned from the NFL for it, called out the league for their “propaganda”.

He also pointed out how Eric Reid is still a free agent.

“While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league,” Kaepernick tweeted.

Reid was one of the first players to join Kaepernick in his stand. While Kaepernick has not played for the league since, Reid struggled to find a new home after the San Francisco 49ers, eventually landing with the Carolina Panthers after he filed a grievance against the NFL alleging owners were trying to keep them from playing.

Once he joined the team, he was selected for a “random” drug test six times in an 11 week period. Yahoo Sports worked out the chances of Reid being selected that many times at 0.17 per cent.

Reid played with the Panthers for two seasons, but has not been signed since leaving the team. Reid is in his prime playing years at only 28-years-old.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell apologized earlier this year for how the league dealt with the protest but not directly to Kaepernick.