Mariah Carey Honours Female Tennis Stars In ‘Save The Day’ Music Video

Mariah Carey is here with a music video for “Save The Day” and it celebrates female tennis heroes.

The video for her newest song served as the kick-off for ESPN’s coverage of the 2020 U.S. Open Women’s Singles Championship.

Images of the female athletes flash across the screen while Carey sings from the back of a blue classic Cadillac convertible. The now iconic video ends with Carey putting on a facemask.

Upon the release of the song, Carey wrote on Twitter, “Thank you @USOpen for this amazing TV Premiere of my song ‘Save The Day’. Couldn’t be more honoured and moved to share the message of the song with these incredible female champions.”

“Save The Day” samples the Fugees 1996 hit “Killing Me Softly”, a remake of Roberta Flack’s “Killing Me Softly WIth His Song” from 1973.