Justin Bieber Celebrates His 2nd Anniversary With Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

To celebrate the day, Justin shared a clip of Hailey singing along to “Never Call Me” by Jhené Aiko feat. Kurupt.

“2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo 😘,” he captioned the clip.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Confirms What His Cryptic Tweet Means

The two played it low key with a picnic, which Hailey shared pictures of on her page.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Is Focusing On Becoming A ‘Good Husband And Future Dad’

The couple was first married in 2018 at the New York City courthouse. Just over a year later on Sept. 30, 2019, they celebrated with a big friends and family celebration that reportedly cost $500,000.

The 150 person event took place at South Carolina’s Montage Palmetto Bluff and included guests like Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner and Stormi.