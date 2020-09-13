Justin Bieber Celebrates His 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Hailey Bieber

By Jamie Samhan.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are celebrating two years of marriage.

To mark the day, Justin shared a clip of Hailey singing along to “Never Call Me” by Jhené Aiko feat. Kurupt.

“2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo 😘,” he captioned the clip.

2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo 😘

The two played it low key with a picnic, which Hailey shared pictures of on her page.

picnic lady

The couple was first married in 2018 at the New York City courthouse. Just over a year later on Sept. 30, 2019, they celebrated with a big friends and family celebration that reportedly cost $500,000.

The 150 person event took place at  South Carolina’s Montage Palmetto Bluff and included guests like Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kylie Jenner and Stormi.

