Teaser Trailer For ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’ Released

Netflix has released the teaser trailer for “The Trial Of The Chicago 7”, a timely film about the aftermath of the anti-Vietnam War protest that turned violent.

Based on a true story, the film follows the case against eight activists who were charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines to incite a riot at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

In the clip, prosecutor Richard Schultz (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) questions Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen).

“When you came to Chicago, were you hoping to draw the police into a confrontation?” he asks, adding, “I’m concerned you have to think about it.”

“Give me a moment, friend. I’ve never been on trial for my thoughts before,” Hoffman responds.

Throughout the trailer, the verse “the whole world is watching” plays over. Writer-director Aaron Sorkin told EW that he “couldn’t have said it any better than that crowd of protestors.”

Adding, “The whole world is watching. This country, we are meant to be an example and leader in democracy and human rights. And when we’re not, when that light goes off, it’s a terrible thing, not just for us but for the whole world.”

“The Trial Of The Chicago 7”, which also stars Jeremy Strong, Eddie Redmayne and Michael Keaton, is out on Netflix on Oct. 16.