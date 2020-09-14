‘The Princess Bride’ Fans Question Fred Savage’s Absence During Star-Studded Zoom Reunion

“The Princess Bride” cast got back together Sunday for a star-studded Zoom reunion, however, one person was noticeably absent.

Fans commented on the fact Fred Savage, who played The Grandson to whom the “Princess Bride” story was told to, was not a part of the fundraiser held for the Wisconsin Democrats “to ensure that Trump loses Wisconsin, and thereby the White House” in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

The likes of Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn, Billy Crystal and the 1987 movie’s director, Rob Reiner, all took part.

Reiner had quipped “everyone who was in the cast who’s not dead is here,” Newsweek reported.

Andre the Giant and Peter Falk passed away in 1993 and 2011 respectively.

Savage’s lines in the script were instead read by “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard.

Ben Wikler, chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, posted:

Some viewers suggested Savage wasn’t a part of the reunion due to him being a Republican, despite him never speaking out about his political views.

See more of the reaction to his absence below.

This isn’t the first time Savage has missed out on a “Pricess Bride” get together, with him also failing to reunite with the cast for a 25th anniversary Entertainment Weekly spread back in 2011.

He also didn’t appear in a “Good Morning America” reunion the following year.

Savage did briefly reprise his role in “Home Movie: The Princess Bride”, an all-star cast version of the film made for Quibi to fundraise for World Central Kitchen, in June of this year.

