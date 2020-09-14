Taylor Swift Sends Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom The Sweetest Gift For Their Daughter Daisy

Taylor Swift sent Katy Perry the sweetest gift to celebrate the birth of her baby daughter Daisy.

Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together last month, and the musician shared an adorable snap of a hand-embroidered blanket she’d received from Swift.

RELATED: Katy Perry Reacts To Rumours She And Taylor Swift Could Be Cousins: ‘Well, We Fight Like Cousins’

The “Roar” hitmaker posted a couple of photos of the gift, writing she hopes it’s something her daughter “drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognizable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager.”

The pink blanket has the words “Baby Bloom” written on it.

Perry and Swift are now on great terms after famously ending their feud.

RELATED: Beyoncé And Lionel Richie Send Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom The Sweetest Gifts To Celebrate The Birth Of Their Baby Girl

The pair were believed to have had a huge falling out after Perry allegedly “poached” some dancers from Swift’s tour years ago.

Swift’s “Bad Blood” is thought to be about the feud. However, they’ve since made amends after Perry sent her fellow pop star a literal olive branch a couple of years ago.