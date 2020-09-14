Sit On Your Throne As The Prince Of Bel-Air By Staying A Night In The ‘Fresh Prince’ Mansion

Look at your kingdom, you could finally be there.

On Sunday, Airbnb announced, in partnership with Will Smith, that the mansion featured in the classic sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” will be available for fans to rent.

The opportunity comes as part of the 30th-anniversary celebration of the show that made Smith a star.

Smith promoted the rental with an Instagram post featuring his longtime collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff.

One-night stays at the mansion are only $30, though at the moment they appear to be all booked.

Written from the character Will’s perspective, the listing starts off, “Ready for the freshest staycation ever? If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself – but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?”

He adds, “To celebrate the feeling of family and community that was so memorable from my time in this home, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to a local organization in my hometown, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, a program that supports youth, including those in greatest need, by offering development and skill-building programs, recreational activities and empowerment tools.”

Last week, Smith also teased the upcoming “Fresh Prince” reunion special with a photo of the cast all back together.

The “Fresh Prince” universe is also set to expand with the recently announced dramatic reboot of the show, based on a short by filmmaker Morgan Cooper.