Cynthia Nixon Says Her Transgender Son Found J.K. Rowling’s Controversial Comments About Gender ‘Really Painful’

Cynthia Nixon has spoken about J.K. Rowling’s controversial transgender comments, insisting her trans son Samuel found them “really painful.”

Nixon said in an interview with the Independent, “It was really painful for him because so much of his childhood was tied up with ‘Harry Potter’.

“We’re a ‘Harry Potter’ family. The books seem to be about championing people who are different, so for her to select this one group of people who are obviously different and sort of deny their existence, it’s just… it’s really baffling.”

Nixon added: “I know she feels like she’s standing up for feminism but I don’t get it.”

The “Sex and the City” star announced her oldest son from a previous relationship, Samuel Mozes, who also goes by Seph, was transgender in June 2018. Seph, formerly known as Samantha, is now 23.

In a series of tweets in June, Rowling said she supported trans rights but did not believe in “erasing” the concept of biological sex.

The author shared a link to an article about menstrual health, taking issue with the inclusive language describing “girls, women, and gender non-binary persons” as “people who menstruate.”

“Harry Potter” actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint have all spoken out to insist they do not agree with Rowling’s views.

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I,” Radcliffe said at the time.

Watson insisted “trans people are who they say they are,” while Grint said, “Trans women are women. Trans men are men.”