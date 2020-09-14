Erin Andrews On Leaving ‘Dancing With The Stars’: ‘Nobody Wants To Be Let Go’

Erin Andrews is looking to the horizon.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” co-host appears Monday on Barstool Sports’ new “Token CEO” podcast with Erika Nardini and opens up about being abruptly let go, along with Tom Bergeron, from the hit reality competition.

“I was relieved of my ‘Dancing with the Stars’ duty and everything happens for a reason,” she says.

“Nobody wants to be let go when it’s not on their terms. But, I do think there’s something on the horizon. I’m definitely working my people to find something and put something on the horizon. I really enjoyed being in that space and I think I’m somebody that, you know, as much as I do love sports—I’m a fan of a lot of things, reality TV, I’m just a fan of TV and so I think that’s why ‘Dancing’ was a great fit for me, because it was live you didn’t know what was going to happen.”

She continues, “I would love to be a part of hosting a game show, I really would. You know, Elizabeth Banks on ‘Press Your Luck’ right now has my dream job. I’m obsessed with that show anyways, I want to compete on it … I’ve been very on Kevin Hart to quit this whole comedian movie thing and just do a talk show with me because we mesh, but we are also so different in so many ways. I’m 42, I’ve only been married for three years, we’re trying to have kids, I’m trying to keep this dog afloat and also have a career. So I think that would work so well with Kevin Hart making fun of me, but he won’t listen to me. Apparently he’s got a good thing carved out.”

Talking about getting the news that she had been let go from “DWTS”, Andrews says, “I didn’t have much time to deal with it, I got a phone call, we were on the putting green with my dog and my husband and I got a call that said, you know, so and so from ABC wants to talk to you, and I was like… Oh, s**t, like, This is it… I felt sorry for myself and I kind of was like, This is a terrible time to lose my job because you know, we don’t know when live television is coming back…these are hard jobs to get, primetime shows.”

“I was like, Oh no, I’m a loser, this is really bad, and then you just start talking to other people from other networks and people that have production groups and they’re like, ‘You’re gonna find something.'”

Andrews went for drinks with someone in the NFL who didn’t know what was going on in order to get away from it: “These are the things people go through in their life. Right? And I did remind myself, by the way, there’s people that have such worse stuff going on right now. I mean, give me a break, for me to be that selfish and think, Oh, my God, the world’s ending… I mean, people have lost multiple people in there, families because of COVID.”

The new season of “Dancing with the Stars” premieres Monday night, with Tyra Banks as the show’s new host.