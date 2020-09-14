Mariah Carey Wears T-Shirt Calling For Justice For Breonna Taylor

Mariah Carey wants to see justice served.

On Sunday, the “One Sweet Day” singer shared a photo on Instagram in which she wears a T-shirt calling for action following the death of Breonna Taylor, who died after being shot by police who entered her apartment on a “no-knock” warrant.

“Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor,” Carey’s shirt read.

“It’s been six months since #BreonnaTaylor, a frontline medical worker was killed by police in a ‘no-knock’ raid targeting the WRONG apartment,” Carey wrote in the post caption. “Medical workers like her save lives every day – but police violence claims Black lives at nearly the same pace. Her killing hurts especially bad right now. Now, more than ever we have to stay connected and vigilant.”

The post included a slideshow of other images, with one showing the reverse of the shirt, which features a portrait of Taylor along with the words, “Say her name.”

On Monday, TMZ reported that British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton is being investigated by racing officials after he wore the same shirt as Carey’s at the Tuscan Grand Prix in Italy over the weekend.

Officials are attempting to determine whether the shirt violated the “no political statement” rule in the sport.

Carey also shared a photo of Taylor, as well as a slide encouraging fans to follow the @wearepushingback account for “daily, inspiring #BlackHistory content.”

In the comments, singer Chaka Khan applauded Carey, writing, “RITE ON!!!!!”

Many other celebrities have spoken out about the Breonna Taylor case, including Chloe x Halle, Naomi Osaka, Demi Lovato, and more.