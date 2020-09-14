The Weeknd, Halsey & Jennifer Hudson To Perform At TIME100 TV Special

The Weeknd, Halsey, and Jennifer Hudson will perform at the upcoming TIME100 special.

People confirmed the exciting news, announcing each artist had chosen one song for the event.

The Weeknd will perform “Blinding Lights”, while Halsey will belt out “Dear Mr. President” by 4 Non Blondes.

Hudson will deliver a rendition of Stevie Wonder’s 1972 hit “Evil”.

People says the television special will mark the TV debut of TIME’s annual list of leaders and heroes, which has traditionally been announced online or in the print magazine since its 2004 inception.

TIME100 “will reveal the magazine’s full list by each category — Pioneers, Artists, Leaders, Icons and Titans — as well as feature interviews with each honouree, recap some of 2020’s biggest news stories and have appearances from TIME100 alumni.”

“Amidst this unprecedented year, we hope that viewers at home will not only be entertained but feel inspired by the impact that the honorees of the 2020 TIME100 list have made on the world,” Rob Mills, senior vice president, alternative series, specials and late night, ABC Entertainment, said in a press release.

Taylor Swift, BTS, and Khalid were among honourees last year.

TIME100 airs Tuesday, September 22, at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.