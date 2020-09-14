Emilia Clarke And Matt Smith Are All Smiles As They Enjoy Dinner Date In London

Emilia Clarke and Matt Smith were spotted enjoying a night out together in London Friday.

The “Game of Thrones” actress was pictured laughing with the “Crown” star while leaving the Bob Bob Ricard restaurant in Soho.

Clarke donned a pair of white, flared trousers for the occasion with a pair of brown boots, while Smith opted for a grey bomber jacket, a white T-shirt, and jeans.

Credit: Splash News

RELATED: Emilia Clarke Reveals Male ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actors Had ‘Cooling Systems’ In Their Costumes But Female Actors Didn’t

The pair previously appeared in the 2015 movie “Terminator: Genisys” together so it isn’t known if it was a date or the pair were just catching up.

Clarke dated Charlie McDowell in 2018, while Smith was previously in a relationship with Lily James.

RELATED: Nathalie Emmanuel: Emilia Clarke ‘Straightaway Had My Back’ After Remark Made About Her Revealing ‘GoT’ Costume

The actress previously told Who, when asked if fame had affected her love life, “Tinder came along and I was like, ‘Can I? No, probably not.’ It might be interesting. It would be weird – I think I would only get weird responses to that.

“Yeah, fame and dating is just a, forgive my French, s**t show.

“Simon Pegg said my favourite quote about being famous. He said that “being famous is like wearing a stupid hat you can’t take off”. And that’s how it feels. So, imagine going on a date with a stupid hat on all the time and that person just being like, ‘There’s something…’ But I manage.”