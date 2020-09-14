Rami Malek Introduces His Bond Villain Safin In New ‘No Time To Die’ Clip

James Bond may have finally met his match.

In a newly released clip, Oscar winner Rami Malek introduces audiences to “No Time To Die” supervillain Safin, a man who wants to “eradicate people to make the world a better place.”

“What I really wanted from Safin was to make him unsettling, thinking of himself as being heroic,” Malek says in the clip. “Safin is a formidable adversary. James Bond has to adapt to that.”

While much of the character remains a mystery, Safin does seem to have a connection to psychologist Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux), who reprises her “Spectre” role. In the clip, we learn Safin is out for revenge and genocide is the way for him to get what he wants.

“What he wants and what he’s willing to do makes him a very frightening character both personally to Bond but also on a global level,” “No Time To Die” director Cary Fukunaga adds.

Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 will arrive in theatres on November 20.