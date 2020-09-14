Demi Lovato Calls Out Fake Tweets About Selena Gomez Allegedly Shared By Fiancé Max Ehrich

By Corey Atad.

Demi Lovato. Photo: EPA/JOSE SENA GOULAO/CP Images
Demi Lovato is making sure fans don’t believe everything they see online.

Over the weekend, screenshots of a number of alleged tweets by Lovato’s fiancé Max Ehrich about Selena Gomez went viral.

“Hahaha Selena Gomez and Demi are cute togueter [sic] but boy if you think Demi is prettier … you’re WRONG!” says one tweet allegedly sent in 2010.

Many of Lovato’s Twitter followers remarked on the tweets.

Lovato hit back at the viral tweets on her Instagram Story, calling the images “FAKE” and “doctored.”

She also called on the tabloid media to focus instead on the shooting death by police of Breonna Taylor.

Demi Lovato/Instagram
Lovato and Ehrich began seeing each other roughly six months ago and got engaged in July.

