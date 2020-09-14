Drew Barrymore Is Bringing A ‘Late-Night Feel’ To Her New Daytime Talk Show: ‘I Just Want To Have Fun’

Drew Barrymore is bringing a little late-night sizzle to daytime television with her new Global talk show, “The Drew Barrymore Show”.

Speaking with ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey ahead of her show’s highly anticipated Monday premiere, Barrymore reveals what fans can expect, including a “Charlie’s Angels” reunion 20 years after the film’s release.

Looking at the past 20 years, the actress is grateful she’s experienced so much with her co-stars Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

“We’ve had births, deaths, life, love, happiness, sadness,” recalls Barrymore. “And occupationally, we’re all a part of something that still, to this day, we’re so proud and honoured to be a part of, and just to support friendship.”

RELATED: Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She Will Never Get Married Again

The life-long actress is prepared to put her own spin on daytime talk shows, telling Hickey, “I just want to have fun and interesting conversations. And I love comedy. It’s my medicine in life, and I want to bring sort of a late-night feel to daytime in that way.”

Barrymore is also taking tips from Jimmy Fallon: “He really is incredible at what he does. He is very involved and innovating. When he came on late night, people were not doing viral games, and then when he did the home show, it was so personal and lovely.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” premieres Monday, Sept. 14, at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.