Adam Sandler Gives Drew Barrymore A 2020 Update In ’50 First Dates’ Reboot On ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” is off to a nostalgic start.

Not only did host Drew Barrymore and her “Charlie’s Angels” co-stars — Lucy Liu and Cameron Diaz — reunite in studio, but Adam Sandler joined in on the fun and reprised his role as Henry for a 2020 edition of “50 First Dates”.

The adorable reboot kicks off with a video message from Sandler as Henry, bringing Barrymore’s Lucy up to speed with what’s happened since the 2004 hit rom-com.

“We are on, I think, our 5000th date together,” Sandler says in the clip. “Let me catch you up.”

“You have a thing called amnesia and I am your husband. We have a daughter, who is about 40 now… or something,” he continues. “It’s 2020 and we’re all in the middle of a pandemic, which is a terrible thing. Baseball games are now being played in front of cardboard people.”

Later on, Ten Second Tom (Allen Covert) joins in on the video message and lets Lucy know that she’s got her own show.

“You’re going to make so many people happy every day,” Sandler concludes in the clip. “You are magic! I’m so lucky that I know you so well. Love you.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.