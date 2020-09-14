Jason Momoa Jams Out On Bass With Primus’ Les Claypool And Interviews Slash

Jason Momoa can really rock out.

On Sunday, the “Aquaman” star posted on Instagram about hanging out with Primus bassist Les Claypool.

The two got up to a lot of fun, including spending time in a home recording studio, playing some pinball, boating on the water and jamming out together on bass.

Claypool also shared photos and videos of his visit from Momoa.

Momoa’s rock adventures didn’t stop there, though. On Sunday he shared another post about getting to interview iconic Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash for guitar company Gibson.

“f**k i was nervous but it was so epic and chill hanging with this legend SLASH AND ME,” the actor wrote.