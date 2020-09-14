Jason Momoa Jams Out On Bass With Primus’ Les Claypool And Interviews Slash

Jason Momoa can really rock out.
On Sunday, the “Aquaman” star posted on Instagram about hanging out with Primus bassist Les Claypool.
RELATED: Jason Momoa Backs Up Ray Fisher’s ‘Justice League’ Allegations
The two got up to a lot of fun, including spending time in a home recording studio, playing some pinball, boating on the water and jamming out together on bass.
View this post on Instagram
@primusville @claypoolcellars I AM MADLY IN LOVE WITH THIS OHANA. mahalo nui loa for taking us in and sharing your home. truly been the most amazing week so many beautiful things to come creating some amazing works of art with friends can’t wait to share our stories. #ontheroam. aloha j
Claypool also shared photos and videos of his visit from Momoa.
RELATED: Jason Momoa Gets Hyped Over Metallica’s ‘S&M2’
Momoa’s rock adventures didn’t stop there, though. On Sunday he shared another post about getting to interview iconic Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash for guitar company Gibson.
View this post on Instagram
my first interview. fuck i was nervous but it was so epic and chill hanging with this legend SLASH AND ME when it’s hand crafted and made in the USA i’m in. i’m so proud to support Gibson they stepped it up with their tribute to #ambassador Slash @slash and I got to talk to him about his core collection. @gibsonguitar @gibsoncustom @gueikian @talldaddy90210 #sound #craftsmanship #handmade #madeinUSA #quality #art All 6 available now at gibson. GOLDTOP. victoria coming soon. cheeeehuuuuuu🤘🏾🤘🏾🤘🏾🤙🏾🤙🏾🤙🏾Aloha j. photos @jimdonnellyphoto
“f**k i was nervous but it was so epic and chill hanging with this legend SLASH AND ME,” the actor wrote.