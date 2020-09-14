Andy Cohen Explains The Real Reason Why Denise Richards Left ‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’

After a whirlwind season on “The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills”, Denise Richards announced she will not be returning to the hit Slice reality show.

But despite the drama with Brandi Glanville, Bravo mogul Andy Cohen says there’s a simple reason for Richards’ departure.

Cohen told People‘s “Reality Check” that Bravo and Richards just “couldn’t reach an agreement” on a contract for another season.

“I’m just sad we couldn’t reach an agreement for next season,” he said. “I’m kind of living in that sadness.”

“We were negotiating a deal with her and we couldn’t reach an agreement on the deal,” Cohen added. “She’s answering her truth. She has a family and kids. Whatever happened or didn’t happen, I would imagine that it’s something that maybe she didn’t really care to discuss on a television show.”

Richards joined the cast of “RHOBH” in 2019 and was a main focus on season 10 after rumours of an affair with Glanville emerged. Richards has adamantly denied the claims.

The former Bond girl confirmed to Variety that she would not return for season 11.

Part three of the “RHOBH” reunion continues Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Slice.