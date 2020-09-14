Sharon Stone Insists Anyone That Says Looks Don’t Matter Is Telling ‘A Big, Fat, Stupid Lie’

Sharon Stone is speaking on appearances, dating, and more in a new interview with the Telegraph Magazine.

The 62-year-old insists of how her industry treats women, “You don’t even realize how much [looks] matter until they start to go. It’s a big, fat stupid lie if anyone says that they don’t.

“I’m done letting other people tell me how my face and body are, for one thing: ‘This part is not OK’ – and those big cellulite closeups. All women’s bodies have those kinds of things.

“You don’t have to stay a beautiful girl forever, and we really have to start dealing with the fact that it’s cool to be a grown-up and intelligent woman,” she adds, according to Yahoo!

Stone talks about dating and meeting people on apps, according to the Daily Mail.

“Honestly the whole thing was so dismal that I now want to write a book of short stories about my online dating experiences. Dating sites are just not a successful thing. Because real chemistry, that frisson, that happens in the air – not on a site. And people are becoming less socially adept because of those sites.

“They no longer know how to behave over dinner, be in a relationship, or communicate. I don’t want a ‘text relationship’ with someone I’m actually dating, for example. I find that dismal.”

Stone then says that it’s “sad” that people don’t really flirt anymore, telling the magazine: “I’ve realized that people are just not whistling anymore.

“It was a lot of fun when we were allowed to whistle and flirt, but that era has passed. It is sad. But people just aren’t like that anymore.”

The “Basic Instinct” actress continues, “Technology has taken away the whole interpersonal flirtation thing anyway, so now it’s not even in the air: people just don’t flirt face to face.

“And I don’t think it has anything to do with you or me [getting older]. I feel like I don’t really need to get into the weeds on all these other things.

“I don’t care if people call me those things. Frankly, I don’t really care if they pat me on the rear. I just feel like all of that stuff is such a small victory. And maybe it’s because I’m 62 and have been through so much that I’m able to sort out what really needs my attention – and what are just things and people that are going to fade away anyway.”