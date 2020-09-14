Kelly Clarkson Says She’s In ‘A Better Place’ Amid Divorce: ‘I Feel Pretty Good And Happy’

Kelly Clarkson is staying positive despite challenging times.

During a virtual appearance on NBC’s “Today with Hoda & Jenna”, the singer opens up about her whirlwind year, including the launch of the first season of her talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and going through her divorce while navigating the coronavirus pandemic.

“There are days that are like, ‘Oh my gosh,’ like, ‘I can’t even believe my life right now.’ It’s so not what I thought or wanted,” says the talk show host.

But despite the rough patches, Clarkson admits, “I feel pretty good and happy and, you know, my kids are happy. We’re getting to a better place so it’s good.”

Opening up about the struggles of going through her divorce with soon-to-be ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson reveals, “Unfortunately my husband and I both have been through divorces with our family. And we get it, as being — products of that.”

She continues: “So you know, everyone is just trying — to do the best you can in this crappy scenario.”

On a scale of 1-10, Clarkson says “I have work to do, but I’m a solid eight”.

The singer also credits her talk show’s guests for giving her hope, telling Hoda and Jenna, “My show and having people on that really represent the best side of humanity and what we are capable of and the hope in it. It’s really been like therapeutic for me and it’s been a really dark, dramatic roller coaster for everyone.”

As Clarkson prepares for the second season of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, she reveals they’re back in the studio “with all the guidelines and everything.”