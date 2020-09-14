Dwayne Johnson Is Heading Back To The Set Of Netflix Movie ‘Red Notice’ After Recovering From COVID-19

Dwayne Johnson and his family are feeling better.

On Monday, Variety published a new interview with the actor’s producing partner Hiram Garcia, who gave an update on The Rock after he revealed he and his family had contracted COVID-19.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson And Family ‘Have All Tested Positive For COVID-19’

Johnson and his family are now all fully recovered and doing okay. In fact, the actor is all ready to return to production on the upcoming Netflix film “Red Notice”, co-starring Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

Dwayne @TheRock Johnson — who just revealed he and his family safely recovered from #COVID19 — returns to filming Netflix's #RedNotice today, after production was shut down halfway through, due to the pandemic https://t.co/RTzOCRgmOD — Variety (@Variety) September 14, 2020

“Netflix has had the attitude that whatever it will take to keep things safe for the crew, they are 100 per cent behind,” Garcia said. “We had finished half the movie and then the pandemic hit, so we re-adjusted what we needed to, so that we could finish everything on stages and wrap up the movie. We should be done, fingers crossed, probably somewhere around the end of November.”

Talking about how he and the crew received the news that Johnson was diagnosed with COVID-19, Garcia added, “I think we’re all so weather-tested, at this point. We just looked at the situation and got all the information and knew that we would adjust accordingly. If there has ever been a time where productions are super light on their feet and ready to pivot and adjust, it’s now. Everyone’s main concern was just that he and his family were safe, and once we knew that they were safe, the rest would work itself out.”

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Celebrates Wife Lauren Hashian’s Birthday After Recovering From COVID-19

The producer also talked about his next project with Johnson, the DC Universe film “Black Adam”.

“The journey we’re going to put Black Adam on, it’s very compelling — what he’s gone through and what you’re going to see on-screen is going to be amazing to watch play out, and then when you couple that with how powerful every character is who is going to be in the universe, it’s really going to heat things up,” he said. “We have a lot of fun saying that the hierarchy of the power in the DC Universe is going to change because when Black Adam arrives, everyone needs to watch out because he’s going to change the game.”

Johnson revealed that he, his wife and their two daughters were diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this month.