Miley Cyrus Confirms New Album Will Feature Collabs With Dua Lipa And Billy Idol

Miley Cyrus has promised a star-studded new album.

The singer, 27, joined New Zealand’s “The Edge” radio show and got fans excited about her upcoming record by announcing collabs with Dua Lipa and Billy Idol.

“You guys think I’m joking, like Britney and Nine Inch Nails, but I’m not,” she said, revealing that a new track sounds like if “Britney and Trent [Reznor] had a song together.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus’s 2013 VMA Performance Made Her Realize She Could Use Her Platform For ‘A Greater Purpose’

Adding, “I’ve got Billy Idol and Dua Lipa on the same record.”

But while she said she’s excited about the whole project, Cyrus admitted anxiety goes with the territory.

Last month, Cyrus dropped her lead single “Midnight Sun” and revealed: “There’s so much pressure with that first single. And then everything after the first single becomes easier.”

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Jokingly Dedicates ‘Maneater’ Cover To Her Future Ex-Husband

“I think people handle stress a different way,” Cyrus continued. “I always remind myself I heal best through movement. There’s really no right way to feel and go through a process. Some people really like to stop and sit in it and meditate in it. And I just like to keep moving through it, not to keep myself distracted or not to embrace it fully but because I’m always that person. I like to work through it.”

No word on a release date for Cyrus’ new album.