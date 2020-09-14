Dave Grohl Pens Original Theme Song ‘Superhero’ For Young Drummer Nandi Bushell

The face-off between Dave Grohl and 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell continues.

Over the last few weeks, the two musicians have been engaged in a head-to-head drumming matchup.

Things originally got started when Bushell challenged Grohl to a drum battle with her take on Foo Fighters’ classic “Everlong”.

Grohl then followed it up with a video of him performing Them Crooked Vultures’ “Dead End Friends”, which the young drummer then matched beat-for-beat and move for move.

Ok @Nandi_Bushell….Round 2! Every superhero needs a theme song. Here’s one for you! Mad props to The Grohlettes for the background vocals. pic.twitter.com/js9xBasbpw — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) September 14, 2020

Now, Grohl has upped the ante for round two, penning a theme song for Bushell called “Superhero”.

“OK Nandi, you got me,” Grohl said in the video on Twitter. “You win round one, but I’ve got something special for you. Something you’ve never heard before. Something I’ve never heard before because I’m about to write this off the top of my head for you.”

The musician was accompanied by his daughters on backing vocals in the video.

Grohl sings on the track, “She got the power/ She got the soul/ Gonna save the world with her rock and roll!”

On Twitter, director Kevin Smith applauded Grohl for going “above and beyond to make 2020 a little more tolerable.”