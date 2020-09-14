2020 ACM Awards To Open With Special Medley Performance By Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs And More

This year’s ACM Entertainer of the Year nominees are opening the show with an unforgettable performance.

To kick-off Wednesday night’s broadcast, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Carrie Underwood will open the show with a medley of their greatest hits.

These ACM Entertainer Of The Year Nominees have been working on something special for Country Music fans! ✨ They'll be performing a medley of their hits LIVE at the #ACMawards—WEDNESDAY at 8/7c only on @CBS! Reply if you'll be tuning in! pic.twitter.com/UNmsqvKPcL — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) September 14, 2020

RELATED: Taylor Swift To Perform At ACM Awards, First Country Music Award Show Performance In 7 Years

It was also just announced that Taylor Swift will perform at the ACM Awards, marking the first time she’s performed at a country music award show in seven years.

Bout to show up at your party @ACMawards 😺 pic.twitter.com/ekNJfv4hci — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 13, 2020

Other previously announced performers include Keith Urban with Pink, Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, Trisha Yearwood, Morgan Wallen, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, and Kelsea Ballerini.

RELATED: Keith Urban Surprises Tenille Townes & Riley Green With ACM New Artist Awards

For the first time in history, the annual awards show will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic country music venues: The Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café.

Hosted by Keith Urban, the 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.