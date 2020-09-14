2020 ACM Awards To Open With Special Medley Performance By Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs And More

By Katie Colley.

This year’s ACM Entertainer of the Year nominees are opening the show with an unforgettable performance.

To kick-off Wednesday night’s broadcast, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Thomas Rhett, and Carrie Underwood will open the show with a medley of their greatest hits.

It was also just announced that Taylor Swift will perform at the ACM Awards, marking the first time she’s performed at a country music award show in seven years.

Other previously announced performers include Keith Urban with Pink, Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani, Trisha Yearwood, Morgan Wallen, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, and Kelsea Ballerini.

For the first time in history, the annual awards show will take place in Nashville, broadcasting from three iconic country music venues: The Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and the Bluebird Café.

Hosted by Keith Urban, the 55th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

2020 ACM Award Performers
