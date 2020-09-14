Liam Neeson Says He’s Still ‘Proud’ Of ‘Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace’

“The Phantom Menace” still has a defender in Liam Neeson.

The actor, who starred as Qui-Gon Jinn in the controversial “Star Wars” prequel, was on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show this week and was asked about the film.

“I know a lot of fans and critics didn’t like it,” he said, adding, “I’m proud of it.”

Neeson also reflected on actor Ahmed Best, who played Jar-Jar Binks in the film, and whose career suffered as a result.

“He was probably one of the funniest guys and talented guys I have ever worked with,” he said.

Thankfully, Neeson said, at a recent “Star Wars” convention, Best was received with a lot of fanfare by the crowd.

Also in the interview, Neeson talked about working with his son Micheál Richardson on their new film together “Made in Italy”.

“You know, I’m very proud of him Andy. I’m not gonna blow smoke up him, up his anus around him, but he does have a presence,” he said. “Micheál he really does. And the subject matter is very close to home, you know, losing my wife, Micheál, losing his mother, and that is part of the story of ‘Made In Italy’. It was quite cathartic in many ways for both of us.”

Neeson also shared his thoughts on his son changing his last name to honour his late mother Natasha Richardson, who died in 2009.

“I think the did the right thing,” he said. “I think it was a lovely homage, a nice gesture and he’s not saddled with my last name, which you know I have a certain celebrity status I guess. I’d hate for him to be constantly asked ‘oh are you Liam Neeson’s son?’ So, it was a lovely gesture, you know Natasha’s family, mother and sisters were very touched by it as indeed I was.”