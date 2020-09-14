Iggy Pop Donates Earnings From New Track ‘Free’ To PETA’s Fight To End Cruel Monkey Experiments

Iggy Pop is taking a stand for monkeys.

The rock icon, 73, is donating his song “Free” to PETA, supporting their effort to end experiments on monkeys.

“Anyone can see the pain and terror in these monkeys’ eyes. No one should have to suffer like this,” Iggy said in a statement.

RELATED: Iggy Pop Calls For Florida Senators To Protect Big Cats

All earnings made on “Free” will go to PETA.

According to animal rights organization, monkeys at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) are subjected to mental and physical torment in laboratories. PETA says they go through “painful, invasive, and deadly “monkey fright” tests, in which they are inflicted with permanent and traumatic brain damage and then terrorized with fake snakes and spiders.

RELATED: William Shatner, Iggy Pop Perform ‘Silent Night’ From ‘Star Trek’ Actor’s First-Ever Christmas Album

PETA is also calling out the University of Massachusetts–Amherst saying during its studies “distraught monkeys were driven insane inside small, barren cages and baby monkeys were torn away from their mothers.”

**WARNING** The video below contains graphic images.

Iggy joins a long list of musicians like Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Paul McCartney, The Black Keys, Sia, Morrissey and Chrissie Hynde, who have donated their songs to PETA.