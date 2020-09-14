Showtime has shared the first look at its star-studded new documentary series, “The Comedy Store”.

The four-part docuseries is based on the iconic Los Angeles comedy club of the same name.

According to Showtime, the series “brings to life the legends, heartbreak and history created at The Comedy Store, which over the past 47 years has launched the careers of a breathtaking array of stars.”

The trailer features a long list of comedy idols, including David Letterman, Jim Carrey, Whoopi Goldberg, Howie Mandel, Chris Rock and Jay Leno.

“This was a beam to infinite space,” says Canadian comedian Carrey.